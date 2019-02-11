Congresswoman Elaine Luria to host open house at Virginia Beach office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Congresswoman Elaine Luria will welcome constituents on February 22 at an open house in her Virginia Beach office.

At the open house, Luria and her team will be available to meet attendees and assist with any requests.

The open house will be held on Friday, February 22, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Her Virginia Beach office address is One Columbus Center, Suite 900 283 Constitution Way Virginia Beach, Va. 23462.

“Serving constituents is the No. 1 job I have as your representative. My staff stands ready to help with all issues and concerns, and we’re honored to field your calls, visits, and requests for assistance,” Congresswoman Luria said. “My team looks forward to meeting constituents, listening to their concerns and priorities, and advocating on their behalf.”

Virginians living in the Second Congressional District are encouraged to call Congresswoman Luria’s offices in Washington and Virginia Beach to request assistance, discuss upcoming congressional votes, and ask about any other federal needs.

Luria’s Virginia Beach office can also be reached at (757)-364-7650.