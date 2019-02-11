A therapy pig in training with a group helping local youth and families on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We met therapy pig in-training, Albert Einswine.

Albert works with Bacon Street Youth and Family Services (BaconStreet.org), an organization committed to providing youth, adolescents, young adults and their families with clinical treatment and preventative programming, resulting in a life free of substance abuse challenges.

Vote for finalists in the quarterly One Hour Cares contest at onehourcares.com.

Presented by

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

www.onehourcomfort.com

(757) 868-7600