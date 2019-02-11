A lifetime of love: Senior couples renew vows in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Celebrating a lifetime of love.

Monday, six local couples said their “I dos” for a second time. Many of them have been married since they were teenagers.

Decades later, they’re still going strong.

What better way to share their love than with a vow renewal ceremony at the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community?

Some happiness and love for your timelines this evening - the world sure does need more of it! Find out what these love birds are celebrating tonight at 10 & 11 on @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/3qO9h23xWj — Erin Miller (@Emiller_reports) February 12, 2019

From the songs played to the personalized cake, it was as close to the original day as possible.

When News 3's Erin Miller asked them about the key to making it last all these years, they said:

Wendy & Don Bersing, married 60 years

"Keep your humor. Nothing is that great not to laugh at it. It's not that bad."

"It started the first few seconds we met each other, and we've been laughing ever since."

Walter & Donna Hudgins, married 52 years

"Learn to compromise and never go to bed angry."

Bill & Juanita Jenkins, married 7 years

"I'll be 95 in one month and she's 91, but we still look out for each other and love each other and care for each other every day."

As a group, the six couples have more than 320 years together under their belts.