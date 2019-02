YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into a home in the 200 block of Marl Ravine Road Sunday.

Authorities say the homeowner found a bullet hole in the garage door of the home, which is located in the Marlbank Farms subdivision.

Deputies recovered two shell casings from the road across from the victim’s home.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone who has information about this is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-562-5887).

