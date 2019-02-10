× First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in overnight and Monday morning

Grab the umbrella to start the work week!

Rain will move in overnight as a week cold front moves in along with an area of low pressure. Expect rain to spread across the region and stick around throughout the day Monday. We may see some ice pellets in our far northern communities early, otherwise just going to be a cold and dreary day. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s. Temperatures will stay fairly steady overnight in the low 40s.

More rain on the way for Tuesday associated with a cold front. The first half of the day should be fairly dry for most of the area. The best chance to see rain early will be on the peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Rain chances will continue to ramp up by the evening. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 60s during the day. Some communities may even reach the 70 degree mark.

We’ll dry out Wednesday with just a slight chance for an isolated shower in the morning, with clearing skies as the day progresses. Expect breezy conditions with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Mostly sunny skies for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will also be a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Another cold front approaches to end the work week. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s ahead of the frontal system. Expect breezy conditions and rain at times.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

