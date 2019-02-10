Driver flees scene after 85-year-old woman hit by car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – An 85-year-old woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run Friday night is in the hospital, and police need your help finding the driver who is responsible.

Norfolk Police say around 7 p.m. on February 8, the woman was crossing the intersection of Wide and Henry Streets when a silver or grey Nissan Altima hit her. The driver of the car then fled the scene.

The woman was initially taken to the hospital in stable condition, but her condition has declined and she is now listed as critical.

Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are asking anyone who knows anything about this hit-and-run to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app.

