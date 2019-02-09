Watson and witnesses willing to testify at impeachment hearing against Lt. Gov. Fairfax

Meredith Watson’s Attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, released a statement that says Watson and witnesses are now ready to testify against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

In the most recent release on Meredith Watson’s behalf, it was stated that there was nothing consensual about the rape of Watson and the only post rape interaction between them was when Watson confronted Fairfax about the assault.

The release also states that Watson will provide at least two witnesses whom Watson made aware of the assault the day after Fairfax allegedly raped her.

The full release reads: