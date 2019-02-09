Watson and witnesses willing to testify at impeachment hearing against Lt. Gov. Fairfax

Meredith Watson’s Attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, released a statement that says Watson and witnesses are now ready to testify against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
In the most recent release on Meredith Watson’s behalf, it was stated that there was nothing consensual about the rape of Watson and the only post rape interaction between them was when Watson confronted Fairfax about the assault.
The release also states that Watson will provide at least two witnesses whom Watson made aware of the assault the day after Fairfax allegedly raped her.
The full release reads:
Justin Fairfax’s latest statement re-victimizes Ms. Watson and Dr. Tyson. He claims that two women, who never spoke or met each other, but who describe very similar sexual assaults, are lying. Fairfax says both women’s claims are “unsubstantiated.” False – they corroborate each other.
Fairfax, now, for the first time admits sexual contact with Ms. Watson, but now claims that it was “consensual.” There was nothing consensual about the rape of Ms. Watson and the only post rape interaction between them consisted of Ms. Watson confronting Mr. Fairfax about the assault. We will provide at least two witnesses whom Ms. Watson told of the assault the day after Fairfax raped her. We will also produce documentary evidence of Ms. Watson revealing to others the fact that Fairfax raped her. Fairfax says he “passed” two FBI background checks. Ms. Watson was never interviewed by the FBI, so he was “cleared” of nothing related to his rape of Ms. Watson.
Mr. Fairfax claims to want due process, saying he seeks an FBI investigation. But he knows as a former Prosecutor, that the FBI has no jurisdiction over this matter. Indeed, my client may contact North Carolina authorities about a possible criminal prosecution.
For real due process, not hidden from the public, we invite Mr. Fairfax to join Ms. Watson and her witnesses in testifying at an impeachment hearing. Ms. Watson stands ready, although it will be painful, to tell the Virginia Legislature what Mr. Fairfax did to her when she was 20 years old.
To read more on the sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Fairfax, click here.