Virginia Beach students team-up with Operation Smile to launch Spread the Love campaign

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The month of love brings a special Operation Smile collaboration with numerous Virginia Beach schools and students.

Spread the Love campaign will officially start at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, February 11 at Cape Henry Collegiate located at 1320 Mill Dam Rd., Virginia Beach.

World-renowned motivational speaker, Kenyon Salo will be there to share his message, “Create More. Share More. Live More,” to the student body.

“This campaign is about empowering and encouraging local students to get active, involved and to make a difference in their community right here in Hampton Roads,” said Brigette Clifford, Volunteer and Founder of Operation Smile’s Student Programs.

Students will then be challenged to activate and Spread the Love in their community from February 11 – 23. Participants can join existing service opportunities at their schools, volunteer at local organizations, or commit whatever way they can to spread the love.

“Some of the participating organizations where students will volunteer include, Eliza Hope Foundation, Virginia Aquarium, Clean the Creek, American Red Cross, Judeo-Christian Outreach Center and the Boys & Girls Club,” said Clifford.

The Spread the Love campaign will conclude on March 22 with a student-focused talent show celebration called, 757.GOT.TALENT. The high school artists in Hampton Roads will be able to compete in a panel-style talent show.

During the event, Operation Smile will feature photos and success stories from each of the student projects completed.