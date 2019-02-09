Two-vehicle crash in Hampton leaves one dead, mom and infant airlifted to the hospital

HAMPTON, Va. – A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on February 9, is being investigated by the Hampton Police Division.

At around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Fox Hill Road and Page Drive for a two-vehicle crash that involved a Chevrolet Camaro and a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Officers found both vehicles that had been involved in the crash upon arrival. The male driver of the Chevrolet Camaro, 23-year-old Thomas Christopher Westfall of Hampton, was pronounced deceased on the scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The Chevrolet Cobalt was being driven by a female and an infant was also in the vehicle. They were both airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital. Both of them suffered injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

The identity of the decedent will not be released until family has been notified.

Officials say the Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on Fox Hill Road towards Page Drive while the Chevrolet Cobalt is believed to have been traveling southbound on Fox Hill Road towards Page Drive at the time of the crash.

No charges have been placed at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Reconstruction Team.

There is no further information at this time.

