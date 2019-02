Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink sets the table for a huge weekend of ACC men's hoops. The marquee match-up on the slate? No. 3 Virginia hosts No. 2 Duke in the first ever regular season meeting between the two schools with both teams having 20 or more wins.

Plus, Mitch spotlights the Norfolk State men's basketball team and its nation-leading three-point shooter.