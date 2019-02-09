Safe exchange zone available in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, Va. – There is now a monitored public location available for people who want to exchange online purchases in person.

It provides the public with a location to make legal transactions for items purchased or sold online and is located at 5401 South Croatan Highway, right outside of Nags Head’s Town Hall.

A police officer will not monitor each exchange, facilitate transactions or keep a log of transactions. However, the location is under 24/7 video monitoring.

There is not a guarantee that this location will provide a greater level of safety compared to other public locations.

While there are many people that are honest when conducting online business, it is important to take great precaution when it comes to personal safety.

Some tips on staying safe when meeting up for an online exchange are: