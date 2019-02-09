Pet Debt: the care your pet needs without the financial stress

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Owning a pet is a major responsibility, not just personally but financially.

While they give family’s unconditional love, their care can become a strain when an emergency arises.

“When they undergo the awesome journey that is pet ownership to have a pragmatic view of what pet ownership looks like financially,” explained Dr. Rachel L’Heureux with Bluepearl Veterinarian Partners.

As an emergency vet, Dr. Rachel L’Heureux has seen firsthand how finances play a role in the way owners care for their pet.

“The finances are a huge consideration in every single one of these pets,” shared Dr. L’Heureux. “We always consider finances in these decisions.”

Emergencies aside, in the first year alone, dog and cat owners will spend close to $2,000 on their new pet. This number includes things like adoption fees, shots, spay/neutering as well as food and other daily needs. After the first year, the yearly price of care decreases to about $1,000 to $1,500 a year. This cost covers the basics. However, if there is an emergency, this amount will skyrocket.

“They need to do what is best for their family and what is best for their pet. If they can’t provide the best care without putting their family in severe debt then we need to peruse other options.”

Instead of these numbers discouraging people from becoming pet owners, Dr. L’Heureux has ways to make handling these costs less stressful.

