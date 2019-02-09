No. 2 Duke downs No. 3 Virginia to complete sweep, remain in first place in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Duke’s fab four freshmen shined in Charlottesville Saturday evening, as the No. 2 Blue Devils downed No. 3 Virginia 81-71.

81 points is the most points allowed by the Cavaliers this season, while Duke’s win marked their sixth win over a Top-15 opponent this season.

RJ Barrett finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Zion Williamson chipped in 18 points. Add in Cam Reddish’s 17 points, and Tre’ Jones’ 13 points, the Duke freshman scored all but seven of the teams 81 points.

Ty Jerome led UVA (20-and-2, 8-and-2 ACC) with 14 points and four assists. Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter also finished in double digits, with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Duke (21-and-2, 9-and-1 ACC) sits atop the conference standings tied with North Carolina.

UVA, who’s only losses this season have come at the hands of Duke, faces UNC on the road Monday.