Lady Monarchs edge out Middle Tennesee in 17th Annual Hoops for the Cure game

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Aziah Hudson scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Old Dominion women’s basketball team over Middle Tennessee, 70-65, in the 17th Annual Hoops For The Cure on Saturday at the Ted Constant Center.

ODU (17-7, 8-4) is now 9-2 at home this season and handed Middle Tennessee (18-6, 9-2) just its second Conference USA loss.

Hudson finished with 23 points, her first career 20-point game, on 6-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Taylor Edwards had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Ajah Wayne added 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

“Today was a celebration of life,” Lady Monarchs head coach Nikki McCray said. “It was a pretty special day, when it comes to that. But what made it even more special was getting a win, and that’s always a great thing on this day.”

The Monarchs broke the game open with an 8-0 burst in the final minute of the third quarter that gave ODU a 52-43 lead heading into the fourth. The Monarchs then hit their free throws down the stretch (ODU was 21-of-31 from the line for the game) to seal the victory.

ODU outrebounded the Lady Raiders, 47-23, including a 16-6 advantage in offensive rebounds. The Monarchs now have 40 offensive boards in their last two games.

Off the bench, Ashley Scott had a career day, giving ODU a post presence with four points and 12 rebounds, both career highs.

ODU played without its leading scorer in Victoria Morris, who was out with a foot injury, for the second straight game.

Up next, the Monarchs have a brief hiatus before returning to action at Charlotte next Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.