Friday-night shooting leaves Franklin man wounded

FRANKLIN, Va. – One man is in the hospital after a Friday-night shooting in Franklin.

Dispatchers received the call at approximately 9:33 p.m. for a shooting victim in the 500 block of Laurel Street. When crews arrived, they found a 20-year-old Franklin man with two gunshot wounds to his back.

The man was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital, and was then flown via air ambulance to an area trauma hospital.

Officers located a crime scene in the 300 block Bruce Street. While processing the scene, officers discovered that four apartments and two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Before the shooting victim on Laurel Street was reported, officers had responded to shots fired calls in the South High Street and Chestnut Street areas, as well as on Bruce Street.

There are no other reported injuries at this time.

If anyone has information about this crime, they are asked to call Franklin Police at (757) 562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.