First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperatures in the 20s overnight

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures dipping into the 20s.

A little closer to normal Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s. We’ll start the day with sunshine, then clouds will increase throughout the day. A cold front will approach Sunday night. It won’t be as cold, with lows in the upper 30s. An area of low pressure will ride along the front bringing rain to the area late Sunday night through the day Monday.

Grab the rain gear Monday morning and expect a wet commute. Rain will continue at times throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s.

A big warmup Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s with rain at times again. We may even hear a rumble of thunder along the coast during the afternoon hours.

We’ll dry out Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Still looking dry for Valentines Day.

Another warmup to end the work week. Expect highs in the low 60s with a chance of rain.