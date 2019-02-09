Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tweets about Virginia home

Virginia made headlines nationwide last week during a series of political scandals involving the state’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, but one celebrity gave the Commonwealth a shout-out over something more positive.

Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called Virginia “my home for years now” in a Wednesday tweet. The star owns a farm near Charlottesville, and said the horses he keeps “love when I step in the ‘gifts’ they leave me daily.”

“Correction…” he added. “Almost step in their gifts. #bigbaldbrowncowboy”

Yup, the great state of Virginia has quietly become my home for years now. And my horses here love when I step in the “gifts” they leave me daily. *correction.. almost step in their gifts. #bigbrownbaldcowboy https://t.co/8x7Ofklp2a — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 6, 2019

Tweets from as far back as 2011 show Johnson representing the University of Virginia as he leaves his farm, and an Instagram video from 2017 shows him meeting with fans.

Me & the Hammer Bros (Sledge & Jack) leaving my farm in Virginia. #BoomGoesTheDynamite pic.twitter.com/WiYOgzQ6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 27, 2011

Twitter users responded…by asking the star to take over as governor.

“FINALLY…@TheRock has come BACK…to Vir-gin-iaaaa!” Twitter user @Neelt2001 said. “If you smellllll what Governor Johnson…is cooking!!”

“I think he’s actually somewhere in the line of succession rn,” Twitter user @ianmcnally said.