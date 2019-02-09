Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tweets about Virginia home

Virginia made headlines nationwide last week during a series of political scandals involving the state’s governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, but one celebrity gave the Commonwealth a shout-out over something more positive.
Actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called Virginia “my home for years now” in a Wednesday tweet. The star owns a farm near Charlottesville, and said the horses he keeps “love when I step in the ‘gifts’ they leave me daily.”
“Correction…” he added. “Almost step in their gifts. #bigbaldbrowncowboy”
Tweets from as far back as 2011 show Johnson representing the University of Virginia as he leaves his farm, and an Instagram video from 2017 shows him meeting with fans.
View this post on Instagram
When I come back home to my farm in Virginia to recharge, I have to go to a public gym to train (I'm building a gym on my property) and try to get in and out as fast as possible without drawing a crowd. While working out, I tell people no pictures I just want to train and a handshake will have to do. Then as I'm pulling out of the parking lot I see all these women briskly walking to my truck with eyes wide… I shift gears to drive off and see them in the rearview waving at me saying "come back".. I start loudly cussing at myself "SUM BITCH" in the truck because I know what's next..I can't ever drive away when I see women or kids. I back up. She starts crying and starts singing my favorite Taylor Swift song. I make a joke about the great moonshine we have in Virginia. We take selfies. They share really amazing thoughts with me about why they're big fans and I drive away feeling like the luckiest SOB on the planet to meet such amazing fans. This kinda stuff will always be the best part of fame. Tears and all. #ParkingLotLuv #IAlmostGotAway #GreatestFansInTheWorld #OneBigBrownBaldLuckySOB
Twitter users responded…by asking the star to take over as governor.
“FINALLY…@TheRock has come BACK…to Vir-gin-iaaaa!” Twitter user @Neelt2001 said. “If you smellllll what Governor Johnson…is cooking!!”
“I think he’s actually somewhere in the line of succession rn,” Twitter user @ianmcnally said.