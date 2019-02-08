What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of Feb 10th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT for news, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 CW Primetime

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

SUPERGIRL

“Rather the Fallen Angel” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

CHAD LOWE DIRECTS— James (Mehcad Brooks) falls in deeper with the Children of Liberty in his efforts to meet Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) follow a lead on Agent Liberty’s location, but things take a dark turn. Lena (Katie McGrath) kicks off her first set of trials. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#407). Original airdate 11/25/2018.

CHARMED

“Bug A Boo” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

A STICKY SITUATION — While on the hunt for Jada (guest star Aleyse Shannon), Mel (Melonie Diaz) scours The Book of Shadows as Harry (Rupert Evans) and Charity (guest star Virginia Williams) cross reference them to find any clues that might lead them to this new demon. As if that isn’t enough, they discover that there is a Changeling Demon on the loose that puts one of the sisters in danger. Elsewhere, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) signs up for a job helping to market a new dating app which could land her a summer internship. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) decides to go outside her comfort zone after a little encouragement from Maggie. Meanwhile, Mel is given a task by The Elders that she was not expecting. Ser’Darius Blain and Nick Hargrove also star. Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Zoe Marshall (#108). Original airdate 12/2/2018.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

ARROW

“Star City Slayer” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THE TEAM IS TARGETED — Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are disappointed after they learn that William (guest star Jack Moore) is hiding something from them. Wanting to focus on his family, Oliver steps back from his Green Arrow duties and let’s the team take over tracking down a serial killer. However, when the team becomes targets for the killer, things take a bloody turn. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Jill Blankenship (#713). Original airdate 2/11/2019.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ROBERT TOWNSEND DIRECTS – Lynn (Christine Adams) works on two of the pod kids in a segregated safe room. Meanwhile, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) plots revenge and Jefferson (Cress Williams) receives some interesting news. Lastly, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) makes a shocking discovery. Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Robert Townsend directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#213). Original airdate 2/11/2019.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

THE FLASH

“Cause and XS” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

IRIS’S LIFE IS THREATENED — After Iris (Candice Patton) lands in serious danger, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) races to save her mother. Barry (Grant Gustin) puts the finishing touches on the metahuman cure, leaving Cisco (Carlos Valdes) with a rare night off so he decides to take Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park) on a date. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Jeff Hersh (#514). Original airdate 2/12/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“Don’t Speak” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

UNCOVERING THE TRUTH — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) begin to worry about Isobel (Lily Cowles) after a series of mysterious blackouts cause her to spiral. Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Grant Green (guest star Peter Diseth) for help when she learns that he may have witnessed something strange on the night Rosa died. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) uncover a secret that Kyle’s father had been keeping from everyone. Karan Oberoi also stars. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Adam Lash & Cori Uchida (#105). Original airdate 2/12/2019.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL AND MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STAR IN A FLASHBACK TO RIVERDALE HIGH CIRCA 1992 — When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Madchen Amick) about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice has no choice but to come clean about how she, along with a young Fred (KJ Apa), FP (Cole Sprouse), Hermoine (Camila Mendes), Hiram (guest star Michael Consuelos), Sierra (Ashleigh Murray), Penelope (Madelaine Petsch) and Tom (Casey Cott), played the game in the early 90’s – and how a shocking mystery has been plaguing them all ever since. Marisol Nichols, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#304.) Original airdate 11/7/2018.

ALL AMERICAN

“Keep Ya Head Up” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) should be on top of the world – his football team is headed to the playoffs and he can finally be with Layla (Greta Onieogou) – but he can’t shake a major tragedy that occurred causing him to question everything. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) learns some disturbing information about a friend and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about the results of a drug test that could end his football career for good. Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by John A. Norris and was directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan (#109). Original airdate 1/16/2019.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

“The Top Greatest Valentine Movies of All Time”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

WARM YOUR HEART — Host Dean Cain presents the top 14 Valentine’s Day movies as ranked by Popstar magazine. The special features some of the best movie love stories of all-time such as “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Love Actually, “Pretty Woman,” and “The Notebook.” As Dean Cain counts us down to the number one spot, we will look at the moments in each of these films that have warmed our hearts, made us laugh – and cry – and make us want to watch them again and again. The special is produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 2/14/2018.

LEGACIES

“Malivore” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

ELECTION FEVER — Tensions rise among the students after Alaric (Matthew Davis) decides to give the students a bigger voice by forming an honor council. Determined to find out more about Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) past, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) does a series of magical tests on him. Meanwhile, Alaric and Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridge) take on the next creature to try and find out what they want and where they are coming from. Michael Karasick directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Penny Cox (#105). Original airdate 11/29/2018.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Lance Bass” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

HE IS IN SYNC WITH COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY LANCE BASS — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#507). Original airdate 10/1/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Ross Matthews” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

HE’S NOT AN INTERN ANYMORE — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY ROSS MATHEWS (“HOLLYWOOD TODAY LIVE”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#506). Original airdate 6/14/2018.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Imagine (Magic) Dragons” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY DAN REYNOLDS OF IMAGINE DRAGONS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Erik Tait, Rebecca Herrera, TanBA and Ian Stewart. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#505). Original airdate 8/6/2018.