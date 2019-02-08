Virginia delegate to introduce articles of impeachment against Lt. Gov. Fairfax

Virginia Delegate Patrick A. Hope announced via Twitter that if Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax does not resign on his own, he will introduce articles of impeachment against him Monday.

On Monday, I will be introducing articles of impeachment for Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax if he has not resigned before then. — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) February 8, 2019

Fairfax is facing two allegations of sexual assault, both of which he has denied. He said in a Friday statement that he would not resign.

Among those calling for Fairfax’s resignation are former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe; Reps. Jennifer Wexton, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger, Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Donald McEachin; and 2020 presidential hopefuls Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Cory Booker.

The allegations are part of a tumultuous time in Virginia politics, with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam facing backlash after a racist yearbook photo surfaced and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitting to wearing blackface.

Hope represents the 47th district in Arlington County, and is a Democrat.

