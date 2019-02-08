Virginia Beach woman gives birth in minivan on side of I-64

NORFOLK, Va. – Jenny Maugeri held her baby in the passenger seat of her vehicle moments after her son was born. The Virginia Beach resident gave birth in her minivan on the side of I-64 in Norfolk.

“We left the house at 6:20, and he was out at 6:47,” said Jenny.

The couple said the baby didn’t make the 45-minute trip to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center from their home in Virginia Beach.

“My contractions picked up a lot on the interstate,” said Jenny.

“When we passed Mount Trashmore, I knew it was almost go-time,” said Mike Maugeri, Jenny’s husband.

Mike was driving and called 911. Anthony Edwards was the dispatcher who answered the call.

“It’s my second call since I’ve been working 19 years where I delivered a baby,” said Edwards.

Related: Currituck dispatcher talks couple through roadside delivery of baby boy

When the couple was driving on I-64 near the Norfolk Premium Outlets, they said the contractions were so bad they knew they needed to pull over – and very soon, the baby’s head was showing.

Mike delivered his son. They said the baby wasn’t breathing at first, so he flipped him over and tapped him on the back.

“I felt relief once he cried,” said Jenny.

Jenny had some experience with this after her sister previously gave birth on the bathroom floor.

“Now everyone’s joke is, ‘You’ve got to one-up your sister,’ and I’m like, ‘This is not an intentional competition,'” said Jenny.

It’s the couple’s fourth child. They had two names picked out: Max or Myles.

But at the last minute, they decided that Myles was more appropriate.

“We kinda need to go with the road theme here, so it’s Myles,” she said.