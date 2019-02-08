Virginia Beach Police take two men into custody after standoff, traffic stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and a gun allegedly pulled on officers of the Virginia Beach Police Department, two men are in custody after a standoff with police at a residence in the city.

According to the VBPD, around 10:20 a.m. officers stopped a man in a car with license plates that did not belong on the vehicle at Lynnhaven Parkway and S. Independence. This is when the man got out of the car and hopped on the back of a motorcycle that drove up to the traffic stop.

VBPD says this is when the motorcyclist pulled a gun out and gave commands toward the officers before fleeing the scene with the other man on the back of it. The two men also passed additional units who were responding to the incident when they fled.

After the men fled the scene, officers tracked the two to a residence in the area of Scarborough Square. This is when VBPD says one of the men surrendered to them around 12:30 p.m. while the other surrendered to them around 2 p.m.

Suspect information and charges to follow once it becomes available, say officials.

This remains an active investigation.