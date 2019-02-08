Two men wanted on charges for Northampton Co. birthday party shooting

NORTHAMPTON CO., N.C. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 29-year-old Jacques Jefferson and 22-year-old Jakeenen Jefferson on charges that stem from a January 25 birthday party shooting that left one man dead.

According to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Jacques Jefferson faces one count of felony attempted first-degree murder, one count of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony inciting a riot and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Jakeenen Jefferson is wanted on one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon as part of the shooting investigation.

The sheriff’s office believes that Jacques Jefferson is armed and dangerous. Officials added that both men are cousins.

According to the sheriff’s office, a fight broke out near 11:30 p.m. on January 25 that turned into gunfire at 221 Craige Street. Three other men were shot during the shooting.

Two victims were taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville, and one more was taken to Vidant Hospital in Tarboro. Their condition at this time is not known.

If you have any information on this case or the two wanted men, please call the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611 or the Crime Stoppers Line at 252-534-1110.