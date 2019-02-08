Redskins name Tim Rattay team’s new QB coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have named Tim Rattay as quarterbacks coach.
Rattay had an eight-year career as a quarterback in the NFL and held coaching positions in the United Football League with the Las Vegas Locomotives and most recently with Louisiana Tech, first as a receivers coach from 2013-15 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach from 2015-18.
In Rattay’s six seasons at Louisiana Tech, the team went 46-33, won two Conference USA West Division titles and was a perfect 5-0 in bowl games. In 2015, Rattay worked with current Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel who finished the 2015 season with 281 completions for 4,033 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Driskel finished with the eighth most completions in a single season, the fourth most passing yards in a single season and the ninth most passing touchdowns in a single season in school history. In 2016, Rattay was instrumental in Ryan Higgins’ record breaking campaign. Higgins finished the season with 329 completions for 4,617 yards, 41 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Higgins finished second in passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single season in school history, trailing only Rattay who still holds the single season records in both categories from the 1998 season.
During his two-year tenure as the wide receivers coach for the Las Vegas Locomotives, the team went 7-1 with their only loss coming against the Virginia Destroyers in the 2011 UFL Championship game.
Rattay was selected in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and spent six seasons with the team. He finished his NFL career with stops in Tampa Bay in 2006, Tennessee in 2007 and Arizona in 2007. Rattay appeared in 40 games in his career with 18 starts and finished 432-of-714 passing for 4,853 yards with 31 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.
While playing quarterback for Tampa Bay in 2006, Rattay spent time with current Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden who was an offensive assistant on that staff under his brother, Jon. Rattay was also teammates with current Redskins wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard who played receiver for the Buccaneers from 2005-08.
RATTAY FOOTBALL TIMELINE
1996: Quarterback, Scottsdale Community College
1997-99: Quarterback, Louisiana Tech
200-05: Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
2006: Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2007: Quarterback, Tennessee Titans
2007: Quarterback, Arizona Cardinals
2009-10: Quarterback, Las Vegas Locomotives
2011-12: Wide Receivers Coach, Las Vegas Locomotives
2013-15: Wide Receivers Coach, Louisiana Tech
2015-18: Quarterbacks Coach, Louisiana Tech
2019: Quarterbacks Coach, Washington Redskins
