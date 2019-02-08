Recovering heroin addict has message for anyone who feels hopeless in their substance abuse

NORFOLK, Va. – After 25 years of drug addiction one local man is sharing his story about how he turned his life around, thanks to Norfolk Drug Court.

50-year-old Demetrous Bowe said he knew it was do or die after his most recent run-in with the law. He applied and was accepted to the Norfolk Drug Court program and completed it instead of going to jail for 13 years.

Now he’s sharing his story with News 3 in hopes to get the word out to people struggling with addiction; there is a way out if you want to work hard to overcome your addiction.

Bowe said he first smoked marijuana at age nine, started experimenting with hard drugs at age 24 and soon after got hooked on heroin.

He grew up in Norfolk, his mother and father both worked and provided a good life for their children. Bowe said it was his choices that brought him down the wrong road. “I started seeing the guys in the streets they had pretty cars, they had the women, they had money and I wanted that life so I chose that life,” he said.

Bowe would be in and out of prison four times and did several stints in local jails. In total, more than ten years of his life he spent incarcerated, but it didn’t stop his addiction. “I was never scared of that because everyone who was in there I know basically. I’m not scared of going to jail,” said Bowe.

The addiction had gripped his life and Bowe said getting high was all he thought about. “I was only living for the drugs. Every dollar I got, I mean I might get something to eat, but I wasn’t thinking about that I wanted the drugs,” he said.

