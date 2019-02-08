Police look for two Virginia Beach suspects, one allegedly brandished firearm at officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police and Virginia State Police are looking for two suspects, one who allegedly brandished a firearm at officers Friday during a getaway on a motorcycle.

According to officials, VBPD officers pulled over one of the suspects in a car around 10:20 a.m. for a traffic stop at Lynnhaven Parkway and S. Independence. This is when the suspect got out of the car and jumped on a motorcycle driven by the other suspect.

Officials added that the motorcyclist brandished the firearm at the officers before driving away.

Both VBPD and Virginia State Police are currently in the area of Cardinal Estates (Holland Road & Shipps Corner Rd) looking for the suspects.