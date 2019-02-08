ODU eyes baseball bounce-back after trying times during 2018 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Friday night, Old Dominion opens its 2019 baseball season. That means the Monarchs can officially forget about 2018.

Last season, one year removed from a campaign (2017) in which ODU won 37 games - its second most since 1996, the Monarchs went just 15-and-37 in 2018. That record was their worst since moving up to the Division I level in 1977.

"It was probably the toughest year that I've personally been through," admitted ODU head coach Chris Finwood. "To have to watch the guys go through that made it even tougher. That's who this is all about. We just didn't have enough bullets in the gun with the injuries. This year, we're much more healthy than we've been."

"Having a culture where winning, that's important - but this team hates to lose," explained Monarchs pitcher Morgan Maguire. "Hating that feeling of losing - we felt it a lot last year. It's a culture in the locker room, and it's showing out on the field."

"This year, we've reset everything," ODU first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. "It's back to the way it used to be. When I first came here, we had a great group of older guys. Now that I'm an older guy, I'm trying to set that example. It's going to be fun to watch. We're going to win a lot more games than 15 this year."

ODU plays its first 13 games of the season at home. The Monarchs open their 2019 season Friday February 15th at 3:00 p.m. vs. High Point.