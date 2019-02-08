Norfolk Police need help identifying attempted burglary suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – A would-be burglar managed to get away, according to police, but not before the homeowner’s surveillance camera captured his picture.

They’re hoping someone in the community can help identify him.

According to police, he used a rock to shatter a window at the home, but left when the security alarm went off.

This happened on January 17 sometime between 7:15 and 7:52 a.m. at a home on Peronne Avenue. That’s near Lafayette Boulevard and Tidewater Drive.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance photo, report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward and you will remain anonymous.