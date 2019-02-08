No injuries reported after vehicle collides with power pole in Accomack Co.

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – No injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a power pole and flipped onto its side Friday morning.

At 11:24 a.m., the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a single-vehicle crash at 18234 Northside Road. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side with part of the power pole resting on top of it.

The driver was unharmed, and was removed from the vehicle. Crews removed hazards and conducted traffic control until the Virginia State Police arrived.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.