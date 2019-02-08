Newport News man arrested after projecting pornography onto garage door

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police arrested a man after he was accused of projecting a pornographic movie onto his home’s garage door.

On Wednesday at 7:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 79th Street in reference to a complaint. When an officer arrived, they found a movie involving sexual activity being projected onto a garage door.

The officer attempted to serve the homeowner, identified as 41-year-old Newport News man Antonio Smallwood, with a summons. Smallwood refused, and was arrested and charged with obscene sexual display and obstruction without force or threats.