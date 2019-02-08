Musician Kurtis Blow reacts to AG Herring dressing as him in blackface

RICHMOND, Va. — Kurtis Blow reacted negatively about Mark Herring dressing up as him in 1980 when the Virginia Attorney General was a 19-year-old college student at UVA, according to a video from TMZ.

Blow called Herring’s blackface incident disrespectful, ugly and degrading. Herring said that he dressed up in “wigs and brown makeup” to perform Blow’s songs. Blow added that while Herring may be a fan of his music, what he did was a disgrace.

In a statement on Instagram, Blow said, “It is my hope that these regrettable actions can be turned into teachable moments. Moments that lead us to an increased understanding of how certain acts can impact others and reopen historical scars.”

Herring is one of Virginia’s three top state politicians who face controversy.

Gov. Ralph Northam is facing his own blackface controversy after a picture from his EVMS yearbook page depicted a KKK costume and a person in blackface. Northam also admitted to darkening his face when at a dance competition. He had dressed up like Micheal Jackson.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is facing a sexual assault allegation dating back to 2004 when he worked for Democratic Party presidential candidate John Kerry. He has denied the charges.

All three men are part of Virginia’s Democratic Party. None of the three have resigned.

