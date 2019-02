Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Daniel Champagne joins us all the way from Australia to perform two original songs, "That's Why I Still Chase the Sky" and "Home to Me."

Catch Daniel again on February 10th at 4:00 p.m. at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach Town Center.

Tickets can be found at www.tidewateracoustic.org.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music.