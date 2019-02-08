Minor injuries after Newport News school bus crash

Newport News, Va. – A bus crash around 8:30 a.m. in Newport News caused minor injuries to two students who were on the way to Saunders Elementary School.

According to Newport News Police, the school bus was in the parking lot of a hotel in the 0 hundred block of Old Oyster Point Road (Believed to be InTown Suites) when an SUV came around the corner and ran into the front end of the school bus.

The parents of the two students with minor injuries were called to the scene.

Officials say the bus sustained minor damage and the rest of the students were transported to Saunders Elementary and are being assessed by the school’s nurse.

In all, 22 students were on the bus and the bus driver was not injured.

Officials added that it is unknown at this time if the driver of the SUV received any citations or had any injuries as a result of the crash.