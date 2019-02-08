Hello Kitty Cafe Truck scheduled to visit Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s back! The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to roll through Virginia Beach.

The truck will be visiting Lynnhaven Mall March 9 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

You can stop by and check the fun out near the main entrance.

The mobile cafe sells sweets and other items, including macarons, mini cakes and bow-shaped water bottles. According to Yelp reviews, treats cost around $15. You can also buy souvenirs like Hello Kitty Cafe Truck T-shirts and mugs.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling nationwide since its debut at the 2014 Hello Kitty Con, a convention for fans of the iconic character produced by the Japanese company Sanrio. The truck visited Hampton Roads in 2018 and has made stops in major cities from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles.

Related: World’s cutest bullet train? Hello Kitty Shinkansen unveiled in Japan