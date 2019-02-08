× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Our last warm day before cold returns

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for a major cool down… We are tracking a cold front today that will bring in extra clouds, a few showers, and a big temperature change. It will be warm again this morning with temperatures in the low 60s. We will warm into the low 70s by midday but temperatures will fall back into the 60s this afternoon. Expect some sunshine this morning but clouds will build in by midday as the cold front moves in. A few isolated showers are possible midday and this afternoon. Winds will start to pick up today as they shift from SW to NW.

Temperatures will continue to fall tonight. Expect 40s and 50s this evening and temperatures near freezing overnight into Saturday morning. Winds will continue to pick up tonight, NW 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

It’s back to February reality this weekend. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Saturday, a 30 degree cool down. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday and it will still be windy with north winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will reach the mid 40s Sunday with clouds building in and light winds. Rain showers will start to move in late Sunday night.

We will warm into the upper 40s and 50s next week but it will be a soggy start. Expect mostly cloudy skies and rain Monday and Tuesday. Showers should move out early Wednesday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Chilly. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Much Cooler, Windy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 8th

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

