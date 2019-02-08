× First Warning Forecast: What a difference a day makes!

Temperatures will plummet behind a strong cold front. Winds will switch to the northwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Rain chances will remain low. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. A very cold night in store as temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s.

High pressure will build in for the weekend and we’ll be back to winter-like temperatures. Temperatures will warm to near 40 on Saturday, which is well below normal for this time of year. It will feel like the 20s and 30s though with the wind. Expect sunshine throughout the day. Another frigid night on tap with lows dipping into the 20s. A little closer to normal Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will approach Sunday night. It won’t be as cold, with lows in the upper 30s.

Tracking a wet stretch of weather to start the work week with highs in the upper 40s. Milder, but still rainy Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. Looks like we’ll dry out just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Meteorologist April Loveland

