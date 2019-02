Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many people know her as Aunt Viv from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but Daphne Maxwell Reid is also a spectacular cook and cookbook author. She joins us on the show to create a turkey mashed potato roll and talk about her cookbook/memoir, "Grace + Soul & Mother Wit."

For more information and to purchase the book visit daphnemaxwellreid.com.