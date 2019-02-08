Country music news with Karen West from Eagle 97 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Karen West from Eagle 97 (eagle97.com) shares the latest on a surprising collaboration between the Foo Fighters and Zac Brown Band, Jason and Brittney Aldean's cute Instagram video and the Country for Kids benefit concert starring Scotty McCreery on March 23rd.
