Comedians are pointing fingers at Virginia’s political turmoil

RICHMOND, Va. — While the three top politicians in Virginia are dealing with very serious controversies, late-night comedians and humor publications are taking the Commonwealth to task over its week in the unpleasant spotlight.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring both facing blackface controversies, plus Lt. Gov. Fairfax facing a sexual assault allegation, as given comedians a lot of material to work with.

On social media and on late night shows many asked: “Who wants to be Governor of Virginia?” This poking fun at how all three at the top could possibly resign depending on how these controversies shake out.

Others have also poked fun at Gov. Northam for almost moonwalking during his Saturday news conference after the racist EVMS yearbook photo came out on Friday.

“Have we tried unplugging Virginia for 15 minutes,” said Comedy Central’s The Daily Show it a Tweet. The hourlong show on Comedy Central also made fun of Virginia’s state sign by photoshopping “No Shirt, No Shoe Polish, NO SERVICE” underneath “Welcome to Virginia.”

Barstool News Network asked in a tweet humorously: “Would you like to be Governor of Virginia.”

Here are a few clips from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, along with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert makes fun of Northam for almost moonwalking during his Saturday news conference. A day after the racist photo came out

With a week of turmoil in the Commonwealth, Stephen Colbert asked: “Who wants to be Governor of Virginia?”