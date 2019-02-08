Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with smuggling heroin into jail

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday and charged after being accused of smuggling heroin into the Chesapeake City Jail.

According to the Department of Justice, between July 2017 and January 2019, Jenis Leroy Plummer, Jr. conspired with others to smuggle heroin and other contraband into the jail.

Court documents say that on October 19, 2018, Plummer drove to a cul-de-sac on Horse Run Drive to pick up a package containing contraband. Plummer then smuggled the contraband to an inmate in the jail, using his position as a sheriff’s deputy to obtain funds he was not entitled to receive.

The DOJ said the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office provided significant assistance and full cooperation during the investigation.

Plummer was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right and a separate count of obtaining property under color of official right. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

In a statement, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said that this was an “isolated incident into an isolated individual.”