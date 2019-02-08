NSU Spartans sharpshooter Derrik Jamerson is the top-ranked three-point man in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State men's hoops is off to a hot start in 2019.

Nobody has beaten them. Eight teams have tried, eight teams have fallen. With eight more MEAC games to go, the Spartans aren't satisfied, but instead, seeking more.

"It doesn't mean anything yet," senior guard Derrik Jamerson told News 3. "We still have half the conference games left."

Those games haven't been cakewalks, either. Five of the eight battles have been decided by seven points or less.

Each Spartan soldier has made their contributions, including the long-range sniper in Jamerson.

"I thought he was the best shooter I've ever coached on any level," said NSU head coach Robert Jones. "High school, AAU, DIII. His stroke, it feels like its going in every time."

Jones' statement carries credible weight, as Jamerson ranks first in the country in three-point shooting at 50-percent (61-of-122) for the season.

"My light is green right now," Jamerson said.

The Spartans will need it to stay green down the stretch as they march towards March, and a conference title.