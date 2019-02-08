Ariana Grande drops new album, fires back at Grammys

Ariana Grande’s eagerly awaited album has arrived, and she gave fans a little bit extra.

In addition to the 12-track album “Thank U, Next,” she also dropped a music video for the single “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” featuring “Riverdale” star Charles Melton as the object of the singer’s desire.

Fans have been so hot for Grande’s fifth studio album that she literally counted down the hours to its early Friday morning release.

“I’m sorry my posts were late,” Grande tweeted. “Scooter Allison my mom and Wendy made speeches and I cant stop crying. I love y’all. I hope u enjoy this album. This music, you guys and my friends saved my life. Love u. Sry. iight bye.”

She also shot back at an interview given by Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich.

According to the Associated Press, Ehrlich said Grande declined to perform Sunday because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

Why Ariana Grande won’t be at the Grammys

Grande tweeted Thursday: “I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me.”

“I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken,” she tweeted. “It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

CNN has reached out to the Recording Academy for further comment.

The petite performer went on to say she offered the Grammys three songs.

“It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported,” Grande tweeted. “It’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”