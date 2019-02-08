Amid controversy, Northam gains support from head of National Black Farmers Association

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has gained support from John W. Boyd Jr., President of the National Black Farmers Association, after a week of local and national politicians calling for his resignation over the blackface controversy he faces.

” I just concluded a great meeting with VA Gov Ralph Northam. I pledged my support and urged him NOT to step down. #redemption,” said Boyd in a tweet that was retweet by Northam and included a photo of both men in Northam’s office.

Northam has been looking for support after a photo from his EVMS yearbook page displayed two people. One in blackface and another in KKK garb.

Northam responded in a retweet, “John, I enjoyed hearing from you today. Thank you for your great work on behalf of Black farmers.”

I just concluded a great meeting with VA Gov Ralph Northam @governorva. I pledged my support and urged him NOT to step down. #redemption pic.twitter.com/mI1cUNEhCs — John W. Boyd, Jr. (@JWBoydNBFA) February 8, 2019

Boyd on his Twitter bio says that he is a 4th generation farmer from Bakersville, Virginia. According to the association’s website, it was founded in 1995 by him and claims to serve “tens of thousands of members nationwide.”

With Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring facing blackface controversies, plus Lt. Gov. Fairfax facing a sexual assault allegation, it has been a week of political turmoil for the Commonwealth that has many in the state not knowing what is next.

Many are wondering who, or if any of the three, will step down political office because of the controversies.

