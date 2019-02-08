A sensory lab experience leading up to the Grammy Awards on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In anticipation of this year's  Grammy Awards show music celebration, Mastercard will showcase a unique sensory lab that is providing fans with a priceless interactive experience. Raja Rajamannar joins us with some insider information on this event.  For more information, visit www.Mastercard.com.