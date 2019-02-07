Woman who helped find shelter for homeless during polar vortex gets $50,000 on ‘Ellen’

LOS ANGELES — A Chicago woman who led an effort to get hotel rooms for homeless people during the polar vortex was recognized on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

With the help of social media, real estate developer Candace Payne was able to book 72 rooms for five nights. She helped more than 120 people.

Ellen DeGeneres surprised her with two checks from Walmart, totaling $50,000.

Payne says she will use the money for her new non-profit to provide homeless people with temporary and permanent housing.