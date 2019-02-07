Tow truck driver killed after crashing into tree in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are working to identify a man killed in a crash in Newport News Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Menchville Road and Warwick Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for a tow truck that had hit a tree.

Once units arrived at the scene, the accident was upgraded to an extrication.

According to police, the man, who was the driver of the tow truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Newport News Department Crash Team Unit is investigating the accident.

The intersection traveling northbound is blocked at this time due to the investigation.

Police say the identity of the driver will be released after confirmed and next of kin is notified.

