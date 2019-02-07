× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers, still very warm

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm again today, but not for long… Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will return to the mid 70s today, about 25 degrees above normal and near record numbers. Rain showers will taper off by midday and clouds will begin to clear this afternoon.

Friday will be the last day of our warm stretch. Highs will reach the low 70s by midday Friday, then temperatures will take a tumble. A cold front will move through tomorrow, bringing in clouds, a few showers, and colder air. Temperatures will start to fall Friday afternoon and will drop into the low 30s by Saturday morning.

It’s back to February reality this weekend. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Saturday, a 30 degree cool down. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend with slim rain chances. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s Sunday, closer to normal.

We will warm into the 50s next week but it will be soggy. Expect mostly cloudy skies and rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, AM Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 7th

1936 Winter Storm: 12.6″ Richmond

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

