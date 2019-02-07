Suffolk school closed Friday due to ‘widespread’ illness

SUFFOLK, Va. – Nansemond-Suffolk Academy will be closed Friday due to widespread illness.

School administrators say that over the last 24 hours, the school’s “levels of absenteeism have been increasing significantly.” They noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Virginia’s influenza activity level – including confirmed cases of influenza as well as influenza-like illnesses – as “widespread.”

While students, faculty and staff have been encouraged to take action to stop the spread of germs and the school’s housekeeping staff have been diligently cleaning surfaces and items that are frequently touched, administrators say efforts to stop the rapid spread of illness over the last 24 hours have been difficult.

All school activities that have been scheduled for Friday and Saturday will be rescheduled. While off-campus athletic activities scheduled for Saturday will still take place, school administrators say parents should “use their best judgment” to decide whether their child is well enough to participate.

Virtual learning will not be expected.

