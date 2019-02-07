Shock hazard leads DeWalt to recall nearly 122,000 drills

DeWalt is recalling around 122,000 of its DWD110 and DWD112 drills in the U.S. because the company says it has the potential to be a shock hazard.

The company says that there’s an issue with the wiring with the drills sold between September 2017 and November 2018.

The company added that customers can check the date code on the drill to see if the product they bought fits the recall (view pics above for example). If there is an “x” after the date then you’re safe to keep using it – it’s already been inspected.

So far, no injuries have been reported.