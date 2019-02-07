Radford’s hoopers with Hampton Roads roots excited for Big South showdown with Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – There will be a sea of blue at the Hampton Convocation Center tonight as the Hampton Pirates (10-and-11, 5-3 Big South) host Big South foe Radford Highlanders (16-and-7, 8-and-1 Big South).

There will also be a sea of red, as the first place Highlanders have three players hailing from Hampton Roads.

Travis Fields (I.C. Norcom H.S.), Donald Hicks (Oscar Smith H.S.), and Cle’von Greene (Williamsburg Christian Academy).

“It means a lot,” to be back home, Fields told News 3. “Its a lot of peoples first time seeing me in a Radford jersey, so it means a lot to come home and play in front of family.”

A junior, Fields is the second leading scorer on the Highlanders squad that has upset both Texas & Notre Dame on the road this season. Being at home on the road, brings a little bit more pressure for Fields.

“When i’m on the road, I’m just playing for the team, but when I’m home, a lot of my family, my pops, my grandma, all them there so I get a little more anxious to play.”

Hicks, also a junior, is shooting 41% from the field from three. As is the case with most of the Tidewater’s talented hoopers, there will be some memories playing so close to home.

“We have a little history playing in the summer leagues back in high school,” Hicks told News 3. “Boo [Williams Sportsplex] is right around the corner, you know we all know each other from there, so tonight, it’s going to be competitive for sure.”

Cle’Von Greene, a freshman, is averaging two points per game off the bench.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Hampton Convocation Center.