Police searching for James City Co. man accused of felony child neglect

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department is searching for a man wanted for felony child neglect.

Christopher Trueblood, whose last known address was Bristol Circle in James City County, has two outstanding warrants for felony child neglect. In October 2018, he was found unresponsive in a vehicle while caring for two children, ages 3 and 5.

Trueblood is 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds. He was born June 29, 1983.

If you or someone you know can help James City County Police locate Trueblood, either call (757) 253-1800 or contact the department at tips@jamescitycountyva.gov.